World Cup 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Online Coverage Guide for Thursday

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Argentina's meeting with Croatia on Thursday is poised to be one of the standout fixtures in the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage.

Croatia were comfortable winners when they took on Nigeria in their opener and will fancy their chances of upsetting one of the tournament's big names. There will also be pressure on La Albiceleste after they drew 1-1 with Iceland on Saturday in Group D.

Earlier on in the day, there will be two clashes to savour from Group C, starting with Denmark's game against Australia. Following that, the game between France and Peru has the potential to be an excellent encounter too.

There's plenty at stake in these games at this stage, making every minute vital for those involved.

Here are the broadcast details and a preview of Thursday's fixtures.

Thursday Fixtures

Denmark vs. Australia, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)**

France vs. Peru, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)**

Argentina vs. Croatia, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)*

All matches can be streamed via Fox Sports Go in the United States

*Matches can be streamed via BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom

**Match can be streamed via ITV Hub in the United Kingdom

Pressure on Argentina

PATRICK HERTZOG/Getty Images

Although Iceland have impressed in recent years with their qualification for two major tournaments in succession, few anticipated they would get anything from their clash with Argentina.

In the contest, La Albiceleste did have a chance to go in front thanks to a Lionel Messi penalty, but it was stopped. Ultimately, they were nowhere near good enough to get three points.

There will be an onus on the Barcelona star to carry the side against a talented opponent in Croatia. As noted by OptaJoe, he was busy in the final third in the draw against Iceland:

The worry for Argentina and their star man is they will be taking a step up in class when they meet Croatia. They were comprehensive winners in their 2-0 triumph over Nigeria, dominating the midfield battle through Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic.

They have had some issues in the buildup to this match, though. As noted by Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse, striker Ivan Kalinic has been sent home from their group after he refused to come on in the game against the Super Eagles:

In the two matches earlier in the day, the focus will be on Group C, in which France and Denmark are well-placed to qualify.

The former eventually got over the line in their first match against Australia despite not being anywhere near their best. Manager Didier Deschamps has some big decisions to make, especially in the final third, where Les Bleus were far from their fluid best.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

As noted by Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC, according to reports in France there will be a few tweaks in personnel, with Olivier Giroud coming into the starting XI:

Peru should pose difficult opposition, though, as they were excellent for spells in their 1-0 loss to Denmark, spurning a number of chances to get back into the game.

Journalist Sasha Goryunov was full of praise for the South Americans:

The Danes may not have been swashbuckling in a lot of areas when they went up against Peru, but they eventually got the job done and can make a huge step towards the knockout stages if they can secure victory against Australia.

The Socceroos won't make this one straightforward, though. They were unfortunate to lose to France, with the likes of Trent Sainsbury and Mile Jedinak putting in exceptional individual displays.

If they can find a little more inventiveness in the final third, they have the potential to nick something from this one.