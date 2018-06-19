College World Series 2018: Tuesday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

There are three games on tap at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska on Tuesday, with one team's season guaranteed to end.

The day's matchups will include North Carolina vs. Mississippi State, Florida vs. Texas and Arkansas vs. Texas Tech. Below, we'll break down the action.

Mississippi State def. North Carolina, 12-2

Jordan Westburg almost singlehandedly kept Mississippi State rolling through Omaha.

The Bulldogs designated hitter went 3-for-4 with seven RBI, two runs and a homer in Mississippi State's 12-2 blowout win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

That offensive explosion, paired with pitchers Konnor Pilkington and Cole Gordon combining to give up just seven hits and two runs, was all the Bulldogs needed to remain in the winner's bracket.

North Carolina was in the game through seven innings, trailing just 4-2. But Mississippi State exploded for eight runs in the top of the eighth, highlighted by Westburg's three-run double.

The Tar Heels made three pitching changes in the inning to stop the bleeding, to no avail.

Westburg, who came up with the team's good-luck charm, the "Rally Banana," didn't need to resort to luck on Tuesday. Instead, he bashed the Bulldogs into an ideal situation moving forward. After the game, he and his coach spoke about the performance:

North Carolina now faces Oregon State in an elimination game between two of the best teams in the nation this past season. Mississippi State will await the winner, though either the Tar Heels or Beavers will have to defeat the Bulldogs twice if they hope to advance to the final.