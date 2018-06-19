Report: Falcons OC Steve Sarkisian's Job in Jeopardy If Team Struggles

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons could consider firing offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian if the offense struggles again in 2018.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution told the news to ESPN Charlotte's The Wake Up Call on Tuesday (h/t



Per that article: "Ledbetter said Sarkisian's job is on the line a 'great deal' this season, and it's clear he stumbled last season with what was previously the league's best offense. Ledbetter suggests a 'change will have to be in order' if the offense again struggles, especially considering the addition of Calvin Ridley."

