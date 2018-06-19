World Cup Results 2018: Tuesday's Scores and Updated Group Standings

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Russia got the second phase of 2018 FIFA World Cup group games underway with a dominant 3-1 win over Egypt, where Mohamed Salah's return to fitness wasn't enough to prevent the hosts winning.



Ahmed Fathi's own goal put Russia in the lead before Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba added two more goals in the space of three minutes, and Salah's strike from the spot ended as just a consolation.

Elsewhere, Japan and Senegal are the surprise leaders in Group H after the duo mustered a pair of shock results against respective opponents Colombia and Poland on Tuesday.

The first round of group-stage matchups in Russia came to a close in hectic fashion as both the favourites fell on the wrong side of 2-1 scorelines.

Shinji Kagawa and Yuya Osako scored to lift Japan to a historic win over 10-man Colombia, who played 87 minutes with a man disadvantage following Carlos Sanchez's early red card. Then, pool favourites Poland fell 2-1 to Senegal after M'Baye Niang followed up a Thiago Cionek own goal in controversial style.

Read on as we break down Tuesday's entertainment from the 2018 World Cup, which contained no small amount of drama as the underdogs excelled in Russia.

Tuesday's Results

Colombia 1-2 Japan

Poland 1-2 Senegal

Russia 3-1 Egypt

Group Standings (Goal Difference)

Group A

1. Russia: 6 (+7)

2. Uruguay: 3 (+1)

3. Egypt: 0 (-3)

4. Saudi Arabia: 0 (-5)

Group H

1. Japan: 3 (+1)

2. Senegal: 3 (+1)

3. Poland: 0 (-1)

4. Colombia: 0 (-1)

Russia Retain Grip on Group A Following Group H High Jinks

All eyes are suddenly fixated on Russia after their attack rounded off a second group win on Tuesday, this time beating a Salah-led Egypt side with relative ease to keep their place atop Group A.

Fathi's own goal in the 47th minute was a scrappy start to the scoring, but Cheryshev and Dzyuba followed up with high-quality finishes in the 59th and 62nd minutes, respectively. Match of the Day's Gary Lineker indicated just how impressive the host nation has been:

Dzyuba provided a mauling presence up top that the Egyptian defenders struggled to deal with, while Cheryshev and Aleksandr Samedov were in fine fettle on the flanks. Salah wasn't at his best by any stretch, although one might expect as much after three weeks on the sidelines.

Russia's place in the round of 16 is assured, while Egypt's tournament will end at the first hurdle, with Uruguay—who play Saudi Arabia in their second game on Tuesday—likely to also advance:

Salah benefited from a video assistant referee decision and was awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute, but his converted finish was the only time the Pharaohs were able to penetrate enemy lines.

While Egypt face a drab end to their group campaign, Russia will be invigorated for Monday's matchup against top Group A competition Uruguay, which looks likely to be a decider between who finishes first and second.

Japan were the first team out to prove doubters wrong on Tuesday and were helped on their way by Colombian midfielder Sanchez, who was unwise to palm away a shot at his open goal after only three minutes.

Kagawa converted the resulting penalty regardless and had the benefit of almost an entire match playing against 10 men to look forward to, and the Samurai Blue ultimately made the most of their edge, via Fox Soccer (United States only):

The official FIFA YouTube channel posted match highlights for international audiences who, despite their distance from Mordovia Arena in Saransk, will have been able to see Juan Quintero's equaliser did cross the line:

It was debatable as to whether Colombia even deserved the free-kick Quintero snuck under the Japanese wall to level, but Osako's 73rd-minute header meant the South Americans failed to capitalise on their first-half swing in momentum.

Japan manager Akira Nishino knew the odds were stacked against his men coming into the contest, particularly after the recent earthquake in their home nation, per Reuters. The surprises continue to come in Russia, however, and Tuesday's result marked a historic first for Asian teams, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Senegal's win over Poland—in which they led 2-0 before conceding a late consolation to Grzegorz Krychowiak—will have also felt like a landmark result and an ideal start to their campaign in Russia.

There was little to argue with when Idrissa Gueye's shot deflected in off Cionek for their first, although highlights show why questions were raised when Niang was allowed to re-enter play in the buildup to his goal (United States only):

It was a difficult call made all the more difficult by the fact Poland were in possession in Senegal's half before Krychowiak, unaware of Niang's presence, made his attempted back pass.

The midfielder later made up for that error by arcing in a superb header for Poland, but it only helped in aiding their goal difference as Group H's entrants from Pot 1 deservedly fell to their African opponents.

As such, Group H reads in the reverse of how one might have expected following the first batch of results, and Aliou Cisse, the youngest coach at this summer's World Cup, got the start he wanted. Writer Miriti Murungi pointed out he did so looking every inch the coolest coach in attendance, too: