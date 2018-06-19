College World Series 2018: Bracket Predictions, Times for Wednesday's Schedule

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

After a triple-header on Tuesday, there will be just one game at the College World Series from Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday evening.

Oregon State stayed alive in the elimination bracket with a 14-5 victory over Washington, and they'll now face North Carolina after they fell to Mississippi State on Tuesday morning. That game was originally scheduled for Monday but was pushed back a day due to rain.

Ahead is a breakdown of the Wednesday's action.

Games

Oregon State vs. North Carolina

When: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Oregon State

Analysis

Both of these teams entered the College World Series with legitimate title aspirations.

Oregon State (7) and North Carolina (8) both wrapped up the regular season in the top 10 in the RPI rankings, according to NCAA.com.

The Beavers will have an interesting decision to make about who gets the start.

Senior ace Luke Heimlich would be available on three days rest, but he was hit hard by the same North Carolina team last Saturday when he allowed six earned runs in 2.1 innings of work in an 8-6 loss.

Otherwise, Bryce Fehmel (4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER) and Kevin Abel (4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER) were both stretched out on Monday and might not be available.

Grant Gambrell (14 G, 12 GS, 5-1, 4.40 ERA) and freshman Christian Chamberlain (18 G, 3 GS, 3-0, 3.55 ERA) could also be options to start for the Beavers.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels will likely turn to Cooper Criswell to try to keep the season going.

The sophomore transfer tossed 2.1 innings on Saturday to earn the save, but he's been working largely as a starter down the stretch. He started Game 1 of the Super Regionals against Stetson, allowing four hits and one earned run to outduel first-round pick Logan Gilbert.

Whoever wins this game will need to beat Mississippi State twice tto advance to the finals.

Individual stats come courtesy of team pages.