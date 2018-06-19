Celtics News: Brad Stevens Wants Marcus Smart Back with Boston

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Monday that he wants guard Marcus Smart to remain with the team in 2018-19.

According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, Stevens said, "Everybody in the building would tell you we would love to have Marcus back. Marcus has been great here—a big part of our DNA."

Smart is a restricted free agent, meaning the Celtics have the right to match any offer from an opposing team.

