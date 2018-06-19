Celtics News: Brad Stevens Wants Marcus Smart Back with Boston

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Monday that he wants guard Marcus Smart to remain with the team in 2018-19.

According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, Stevens said, "Everybody in the building would tell you we would love to have Marcus back. Marcus has been great here—a big part of our DNA."

Smart is a restricted free agent, meaning the Celtics have the right to match any offer from an opposing team.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

