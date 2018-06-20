France vs. Peru: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

France boast extraordinary quality in their squad, but they made a relatively slow start to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, requiring a late own goal to claim a 2-1 victory over Australia.

Les Bleus will hope to be much improved when they face Peru in Group C on Thursday at the Ekaterinburg Arena and, depending on what happens earlier in the day between Denmark and Australia, they could confirm a spot in the round of 16 with a win.

The Incas will be fighting for their lives, though, after a 1-0 opening defeat to the Danes left their tournament hopes hanging by a thread despite a largely impressive display.

Here are all the details for what promises to be an entertaining clash:

Date: Thursday, June 21

Time: 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: Live on ITV (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub, Fox Soccer Match Pass

Peru are not to be underestimated by France. They are the No. 11-ranked side in the world and came through CONMEBOL qualifying ahead of back-to-back Copa America winners Chile.

Manager Ricardo Gareca has some fine players at his disposal, and Peru boast attacking flair in abundance in the shape of Edison Flores, Andre Carrillo and talismanic striker Paolo Guerrero.

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had to be brilliant to keep Peru out in their opener, per Opta:

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

That will be both frustrating and gratifying for the South American side, but they will know they won't get as many opportunities against France, whose defensive unit is as impressive as the attack.

Their somewhat wasteful display against Denmark was indicative of a side still in need of fine tuning, and Peru will have to be much more clinical against the French.

Peru will almost certainly need to score to take anything from Thursday's clash, at it seems unlikely they will be able to keep France's menacing forwards at bay.

Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Nabil Fekir and Olivier Giroud are all proven goalscorers at the highest level, and the 1998 World Cup winners could run all over Peru if they don't keep things tight at the back.

However, if the Peruvians can do what they didn't against Denmark and take their first opportunity to put pressure on Les Bleus, they could take something from the Ekaterinburg encounter.