David De Gea Reportedly Set to Become World's Highest-Paid Goalkeeper at Man Utd

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 10: David De Gea of Manchester United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on May 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

David De Gea's new Manchester United contract will reportedly see him earn €21 million (£18 million) gross per season, making him the best-paid goalkeeper in the world. 

According to Luis F. Rojo of Marca, United began negotiations with the Spanish stopper months ago and an agreement has now been reached, and De Gea will put pen to paper after the 2018 FIFA World Cup on a new five-year deal.

His contract at Old Trafford will likely end the ongoing links to Real Madrid, a club he almost joined in both the last two summers, per Rojo.

Getting De Gea, 27, signed to new terms would arguably be the best piece of business United do all summer, no matter who they sign.

While he has recently made a couple of mistakes playing with Spain, his club performances over the last five seasons have been remarkable.

United have been largely disappointing overall since Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the end of the 2012-13 campaign.

But the situation would have been a lot worse without De Gea's consistently superlative displays, even last term when United finished second, per Opta:

While Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer spent most of the 2017-18 campaign on the sidelines through injury De Gea continued to establish himself as possibly the best goalkeeper in the world, and United look set to reward him as such.

He will continue to be vital for the Red Devils next term as they look to close the gap on Manchester City and sustain a genuine challenge for the Premier League title. 

