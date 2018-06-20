World Cup 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Online Coverage Guide for Wednesday

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Three of the main contenders for FIFA World Cup glory are back in action again on Wednesday in Russia, including Spain and Portugal after their pulsating draw on Friday.

The Iberian rivals produced the game of the competition so far, sharing six goals in a thrilling encounter. Portugal, who were inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo that night, start Wednesday's fixtures with a showdown against Morocco, while Spain face Iran later in the day.

Sandwiched between those games is the meeting between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Group A.

It's a chance for the high-profile sides to show their credentials again on the big stage. Here are the key streaming details for Wednesday's games and a preview of what should be a trio of great matches.

Wednesday Fixtures and TV Schedule

(Group B) Portugal vs. Morocco: 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

(Group A) Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

(Group B) Iran vs. Spain: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

In the United States matches can be streamed via Fox Sports Go.

In the United Kingdom matches can be streamed via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, respectively.

Here's how Group B is shaping up ahead of the games:

Wednesday Preview

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

It was very much the Cristiano Ronaldo Show on Friday night for Portugal as his hat-trick, capped by a stunning late free-kick, helped the Euro 2016 champions to a 3-3 draw against Spain.

In a match that was packed with so many moments to remember, Ronaldo's effort with the clock ticking down to level the game will live long in the memory. With three goals already in the bag, the Real Madrid man's confidence will be sky high too.

As noted below, the 33-year-old only needed four efforts on goal to have a major say on the biggest match of the competition to date:

Now he and Portugal will need to get more points on the board, and they are the favourites going into the game with Morocco.

The Atlas Lions were viewed as dark horses by many on the brink of the tournament, although a 1-0 loss to Iran in their opening game means they have a mountain to climb if they are to progress beyond the group stage.

TF-Images/Getty Images

That's because Spain are still left to play for them after Wednesday's round of games. And for all the turbulence La Roja have endured in the buildup to the World Cup, there were positive signs from them in the match against Portugal.

The most notable was perhaps the performance of two-goal Diego Costa, who has struggled in the setup in the past.

As noted by Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian, the Atletico Madrid forward has all the tools to give this Iran defence a hard time:

Spain's main concern may be the form of David De Gea, as the goalkeeper's clanger on Friday was the latest in a line of errors that have blemished his displays for the national team.

As relayed by Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge, though, it appears new manager Fernando Hierro still has full faith in the Manchester United man:

Uruguay will see their match with Saudi Arabia as a chance to find some incision in their attacking play.

In their first outing against Egypt, they struggled for fluency at times, although Luis Suarez did miss a number of big chances before Jose Gimenez's late winner.

Based on Saudi Arabia's dreadful defending in their 5-0 loss to Russia, the South American outfit's forwards should have plenty of chances to make their mark.

Predictions: Portugal 2-0 Morocco, Uruguay 3-0 Saudi Arabia, Spain 2-0 Iran