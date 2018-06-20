Denmark vs. Australia: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

After victory in their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Denmark will be seeking to make it two wins from two on Thursday, although they'll face a stiff challenge in Australia.

Yussuf Poulsen's goal for the Danes in a 1-0 win over Peru was enough to give them victory on Saturday, although you sense they will need to improve in their last two matches if they're to make it out of Group C.

Australian, meanwhile, would've been disappointed to not to have taken anything from their showdown against France. After Mile Jedinak levelled the game for the Socceroos, they eventually went down to a narrow 2-1 loss.

It feels like a must-win encounter for both sides if they're to keep their hopes of progression into the knockout stages alive. Here's how they're set to line up, the crucial viewing details and a preview of this meeting at the Samara Arena in Russia.

Team News

Denmark Likely XI: Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Stryger Larsen; Lasse Schone, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen, Christian Eriksen, Pione Sisto; Nicolai Jorgensen

Australia Likely XI: Mat Ryan; Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Mark Milligan, Aziz Behich; Mile Jedinak, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic; Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout, Mathew Leckie

Date: Thursday, June 21

Time: 1 p.m. (BST), 8 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: ITV (U.K.), FOX Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (U.K.), FOX Sports Go (U.S.)

Match Preview

In the first game of a World Cup, the standard of performance matters little in the main; it's all about results.

It's why Denmark supporters won't be getting too panicked about their display against Peru. For much of the contest they were outplayed, as the South Americans moved the ball with intent and conjured up the better opportunities.

But in Schmeichel the Danes have a goalkeeper who has come into the World Cup in inspired form. As we can see here, it's been a long time since he let anything in for the national team:

Denmark also have someone in Eriksen who can alter the course of the game with one moment of magic.

Against Peru, like the rest of the team, he wasn't quite at his best over the course of the 90 minutes. However, his pass to release Poulsen for the only goal was a piece of class and something a lot of teams in the tournament don't have.

This graphic sums up just how influential he is on this Denmark team at the moment:

Per Bleacher Report UK, the Tottenham Hotspur star is definitely the man who pulls the strings behind the rest of the team:

Australia may not boast a player with that kind of individual ability, but they showed in their opener against France they can be a tough nut to crack.

Not only did they shut down their illustrious opponents for long spells, they created some decent chances too. In the end, they would've felt a little unfortunate not to get a point from the game, as Behich's own goal proved the difference between the two teams.

This graphic from Stats Zone would suggest the Socceroos need to find a little more variety going forward:

You sense their first task on Thursday will be keeping a lid on the influence of Eriksen, though, as he has proven to be a match-winner in so many of Denmark's recent encounters. Although while the Spurs star may be the focus, stopping him is easier said than done.

The Danes will have a lot of the ball here and should have the quality to eventually find away through their opponents. Australia appear to be set for another gallant defeat that'll potentially end their chances of progression in the knockout stages.

Prediction: Denmark 2-1 Australia