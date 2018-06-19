College World Series 2018: TV, Live-Stream Schedule and Game Times for Tuesday

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

A four-hour, 31-minute rain delay during Monday's early game means we have a triple-header on tap for Tuesday from the 2018 College World Series.

When the dust finally settled on a 14-5 Oregon State win—eliminating Washington from the field in the process—it had been eight hours, 25 minutes since first pitch, and the decision was made to push Monday's late game to Tuesday morning.



With that in mind, here's a look at the full slate of games for Tuesday:

College World Series Schedule: Tuesday, June 19

Mississippi State vs. North Carolina, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

Florida vs. Texas, 65 min after conclusion of the first game (ESPN)

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Mississippi State vs. North Carolina

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

This preview originally appeared in Monday's version of this article.

Mississippi State has been as clutch as it gets this season.

They recorded their seventh walk-off win of the season on Saturday when Luke Alexander delivered the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to break a 0-0 tie with Washington.

While Alexander was the hero in that game, it's Elijah MacNamee who has been swinging the hot bat all postseason. He's now 14-for-40 with five home runs and 13 RBI in nine games since the end of the regular season.

Konnor Pilkington (17 GS, 2-6, 4.56 ERA, 103 K, 96.2 IP) is the likely starter for the Bulldogs.

They will take on a North Carolina team that is off to a 6-0 start this postseason.

They jumped all over one of the nation's best pitchers when they chased Luke Heimlich on Saturday, and they'll look to keep swinging the bats well against a third-round pick in Pilkington.

Leadoff man Kyle Datres (.341/.438/.494, 65 R, 12 SB) and slugging first baseman Michael Busch (.328/.475/.539, 13 HR, 63 RBI) lead the way offensively.

Cooper Criswell picked up the save with 2.1 innings of relief on Saturday, but the extra day of rest could mean he gets the start anyway in the Tar Heels' second game.

Florida vs. Texas

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Two of the nation's most storied college baseball programs will look to stave off elimination in this one.

The Florida Gators will likely turn to Jackson Kowar—the No. 33 overall pick in this year's draft—on the mound. He's gone 9-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 105.2 innings of work this season.

Third baseman Jonathan India (.355/.503/.729, 20 HR, 48 RBI) and senior catcher JJ Schwarz (.319/.398/.589, 12 HR, 46 RBI) are the names to know from the Gators' offense. They'll also have a standout closer in Michael Byrne (35 G, 15 SV, 1.71 ERA) waiting in the wings when needed.

Meanwhile, the Texas Longhorns will likely turn to Chase Shugart (15 GS, 6-3, 4.37 ERA, 63 K, 90.2 IP) with their season hanging in the balance.

The right-hander was a 12th-round pick by the Boston Red Sox earlier in June, and he tossed six strong innings in his last start against Tennessee Tech in the Super Regionals.

Offensively, the middle of the Texas lineup is anchored by one of college baseball's most productive hitters in Kody Clemens (.352/.444/.734, 24 HR, 72 RBI), and he's been swinging an especially hot bat this postseason.

Winner stays alive, loser goes home.

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

This one is a classic battle of high-powered offense against quality pitching.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders finished among the nation's leaders in runs per game (8.2, third), while the Arkansas Razorbacks had one of the best pitching staffs in the country (3.57 ERA, 29th).

That said, the Arkansas offense exploded for 11 runs against Texas on Sunday, so they're no slouches with the bat.

At the same time, Texas Tech held a potent Florida offense to just three runs in their opening-round game.

The pitching matchup in this one will likely be left-hander Kacey Murphy (15 GS, 8-5, 3.12 ERA, 74 K, 92.1 IP) for the Razorbacks and Caleb Kilian (10 GS, 9-2, 3.04 ERA, 59 K, 68.0 IP) for the Red Raiders.

Offensively, No. 74 overall pick Grant Little (.380/.472/.662, 12 HR, 74 RBI) and sophomore third baseman Josh Jung (.390/.492/.646, 12 HR, 78 RBI) do much of the heavy-lifting for a Texas Tech lineup that features five players with at least 10 home runs and 50 RBI.

Casey Martin (.346/.426/.570, 13 HR, 47 RBI), Heston Kjerstad (.346/.430/.580, 14 HR, 57 RBI), Carson Shaddy (.343/.436/.646, 13 HR, 53 RBI) and Eric Cole (.328/.416/.550, 14 HR, 51 RBI) are among the offensive standouts for Arkansas.

The winner of this one will be sitting pretty on their side of the bracket.

Individual stats courtesy of The Baseball Cube, while team stats come via NCAA.com.