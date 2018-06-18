Tom Brady Comments on LeGarrette Blount's Instagram Post of 3 Super Bowl Rings

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulated Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount on his three Super Bowl rings even though one of them came at the all-time great's expense.

According to TMZ Sports, Brady responded to an Instagram post of Blount's three rings with the message "You have EARNED them my brother!"

Blount posted the same picture on his Twitter page:

While Blount won two of the rings playing alongside Brady, the most recent one came when he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. Blount finished with 14 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown and was a critical piece of the victory.

Blount signed with the Lions this offseason and will have his hands full trying to earn a fourth considering Detroit hasn't won a playoff game since the 1991 campaign.