Lakers Trade Rumors: Spurs Would Deal Kawhi Leonard to LA for Right Package

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs don't want to help the Los Angeles Lakers by trading them Kawhi Leonard, but they would at least consider it in the right situation.

Marc Stein of the New York Times broke down the situation Monday, via ESPN Los Angeles:

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com previously reported Leonard "wants out of San Antonio."

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported the Lakers "have long been Leonard's preferred destination," although they are concerned about the extent of his injury.

The 26-year-old only played nine games last season while dealing with a quadriceps injury. Leonard can also hit free agency next summer if he opts out of his current deal.

The fact that the Spurs are at least considering a move involving the Lakers could be all L.A. needs to get a deal done. 

The question is what would be necessary to make it work.

Los Angeles has several quality young players such as Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma. Any of them could help facilitate a possible three-team trade involving the Spurs.

