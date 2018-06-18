NBA Draft Rumors: Mavericks Have 'Targeted' Luka Doncic with No. 5 Pick

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly have their eyes on Slovenian prospect Luka Doncic as Thursday’s NBA draft approaches.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on the network’s draft coverage and said of Doncic and the Mavericks "that is the guy they have targeted," via Rob Lopez of Def Pen Hoops. Wojnarowski went on to say the question now is whether Doncic will still be available at No. 5 when Dallas picks or if the team will have to trade up to land him.

Wojnarowski noted the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies are "taking a lot of calls" for the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 picks, respectively, so the Mavericks figure to have some competition if they look to trade up.

