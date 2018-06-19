World Cup Groups 2018: Tuesday's Live Stream, TV Schedule and Bracket Picks

LUIS ACOSTA/Getty Images

Colombia will look to make their case as serious challengers for the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, as they get their campaign under way against Japan.

Tuesday will be the first time we see the Group H sides in action in Russia, with Los Cafeteros' match against the Blue Samurai starting off the day's schedule. Following that encounter is Senegal's showdown with Poland.

The last of the three matches will see host nation Russia look to make it back-to-back wins. They take on Egypt after thumping Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener; while the Pharaohs lost their first game against Uruguay, they are set to welcome Mohamed Salah back to the XI.

Another feast of football is on the cards. Here are the vital viewing details for Tuesday and a preview of the action to come.

Time - (Group) Fixture - Prediction

1 p.m. - (H) Colombia vs. Japan - 2-0*

4 p.m. - (H) Senegal vs. Poland - 1-1**

7 p.m. - (A) Russia vs. Egypt - 1-1*

All matches can be streamed via FOX Sports Go in the United States

*Matches can be streamed via BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom

**Match can be streamed via ITV Hub in the United Kingdom

Here's how Group A looks ahead of Tuesday's matches:

Colombia Begin World Cup Quest

Colombia played some thrilling football in the 2014 World Cup, and they will hope they can do the same this time around.

Their run four years ago was halted by Brazil in the quarter-finals, but throughout the tournament they netted some of the finest goals of any side.

Now manager Jose Pekerman will hope the team can reproduce that swashbuckling style again. The man at the heart of those displays four years ago, James Rodriguez, will be want to put on a show again.

As these figures show, the Bayern Munich midfielder often produces his best in national team colours:

It's tough to see Japan coping with the flair of players like Rodriguez and Juan Cuadrado, especially given they've lacked any cohesion in the buildup to the competition.

Following on from that encounter will be a fascinating match between Poland and Senegal, who each appear to have the potential to be dark horses in Russia.

Senegal have areas of weakness in their side, although at the back they have a colossal defender in Kalidou Koulibaly and in the final third a game-changer in the form of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

Against a Poland defence that has appeared a little pedestrian at times, his pace, power and potency in front of goal will be huge threats. As noted by Squawka Football, he was part of a sensational attack that shone on the big stage last season:

In Robert Lewandowski Poland have a huge attacking weapon of their own, though. His club side Bayern Munich are clearly backing their goalscorer extraordinaire to thrive:

The final contest on Tuesday sees Russia back in action after the highs of Thursday, although Egypt appear better prepared to give them a tough game in this encounter.

That's because Salah is expected to be involved having missed the game against Uruguay. The forward is clearly the class-act within this Egypt side and will be tasked with taking on a huge amount of responsibility against the hosts.

Russia, though, will be buoyant after hammering Saudi Arabia and will know three points puts them to within touching distance of the knockout stages.