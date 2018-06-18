FSU's Mike Martin to Retire After '19 Season as NCAA Baseball's Winningest Coach

Phil Sears/Associated Press

Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin is going to retire after the 2019 season.

The 74-year-old Martin, who owns the NCAA record with 1,987 career wins, announced his decision to step away after 40 years with the Seminoles on Monday, via ESPN's Sam Khan Jr.:

"I'm glad that they want me to continue coaching next season and I thank all our former and current coaches, staff and most importantly our players for the consistent success of our baseball program. You don't win at our level without student-athletes who dedicate themselves to playing as a team and playing for something more than themselves."

Martin is also a graduate of Florida State, playing two seasons at the school from 1965 to 1966 after transferring from Wingate Junior College.

After spending three years in minor league baseball with affiliates from the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers, Martin moved into the coaching ranks. He worked as an assistant under Woody Woodward and Dick Howser from 1975 to 79.

In 39 years coaching the Seminoles, Martin has led the program to 19 conference tournament titles, including eight in the ACC, and 16 appearances in the College World Series. They have won at least 40 games in each season since he took over.