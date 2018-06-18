World Cup 2018 Group Tables: Updated Standings After Monday's Matches

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

All but one of the groups at the 2018 FIFA World Cup have seen some action after Monday's slate of fixtures, which saw Belgium, England and Sweden beat Panama, Tunisia and South Korea, respectively.

The Swedes tied Mexico for the lead in Group F as a result, while Belgium and England lead Group G. Group H will get underway on Tuesday.

Here are Monday's results:

Belgium 3-0 Panama

England 2-1 Tunisia

Sweden 1-0 South Korea

The current standings:

Group A (Team, games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 1, +5, 3

2. Uruguay, 1, +1, 3

3. Egypt, 1, -1, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 1, -5, 0

Group B

1. Iran, 1, +1, 3

2. Portugal, 1, 0, 1

3. Spain, 1, 0, 1

4. Morocco, 1, -1, 0

Group C

1. France, 1, +1, 3

2. Denmark, 1, +1, 3

3. Australia, 1, -1, 0

4. Peru, 1, -1, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 1, +2, 3

2. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

3. Argentina, 1, 0, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

Group E

1. Serbia, 1, +1, 3

2. Brazil, 1, 0, 1

3. Switzerland, 1, 0, 1

4. Costa Rica, 1, -1, 0

Group F

1. Mexico, 1, 1, 3

2. Sweden, 1, 1, 3

3. South Korea, 1, -1, 0

4. Germany, 1, -1, 0

Group G

1. Belgium, 1, 3, 3

2. England, 1, 1, 3

3. Tunisia, 1, -1, 0

4. Panama, 1, -3, 0

England and Belgium lived up to their status as Group G favourites, although the Three Lions had to work hard for their win.

Harry Kane left it very late to bag the winner, heading home in the final minutes. The Tottenham Hotspur man had also opened the scoring, but Ferjani Sassi tied things up from the penalty spot.

Former U.S. international Jimmy Conrad liked what he saw from the Three Lions:

The young squad showed tremendous resiliency, but their lack of creativity in the second half is a cause for concern. They'll face Panama next and should grab another win, positioning themselves for a showdown with Belgium.

The Red Devils were lethargic for much of the first half in their 3-0 win but showed why many think they could go deep in the tournament after the break. Dries Mertens broke the deadlock with a great volley, and with space opening up, Romelu Lukaku would add two more goals to their total.

As shared by the Action Network, Belgium were among the few teams to make good on their reputation:

Belgium will now get to test their ability to break down tough defences against Tunisia.

In Group F, Sweden moved level with Mexico with a narrow win over South Korea, courtesy of a penalty goal from Andreas Granqvist.

Defending champions Germany chase those two sides by three points, but will still like their chances of advancing. For the Swedes, a good result against El Tri will be crucial, but they'll take on Die Mannschaft first.