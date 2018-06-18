College World Series 2018: Monday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Survival was the goal Monday for the Washington Huskies and Oregon State Beavers as they opened the day's action in the 2018 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Both Washington and Oregon State dropped their opening games of the CWS, leaving them one loss away from elimination.

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Mississippi State Bulldogs, on the other hand, were victorious Saturday. They were originally set to face off Monday, but inclement weather intervened to postpone their game until 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to NCAA Baseball.

Here's a brief recap of how Monday's abbreviated CWS play unfolded.

Monday Results

Oregon State 14, Washington 5

Mississippi State vs. North Carolina (postponed)

Oregon State knocked Washington out of the College World Series following a 14-5 victory. The direction of the game changed following a four-and-a-half-hour weather delay in the top of the sixth inning.

The respective Twitter accounts for Oregon State and Washington found a way to entertain themselves as the teams waited out Mother Nature, per the World-Herald's Jon Nyatawa:

When the game resumed, Washington was clinging to a 5-4 lead with two outs in the sixth. Alex Hardy, who came on in relief of Stevie Emanuels, walked in the tying run before getting out of the inning without allowing any further damage.

Oregon State then broke the game open with four runs in the seventh. Michael Gretler doubled down the left-field line with two outs to bring Nick Madrigal home. Kyle Nobach stepped to the plate next and hit a three-run homer that just cleared the fence in right field to put his team ahead 9-5:

The Beavers weren't done, either, as they batted around in the eighth and scored five more runs. Both Baseball America's Teddy Cahill and D1Baseball.com's Aaron Fitt thought the conditions after the delay were favorable to hitters after generally pitcher-friendly conditions earlier in the CWS:

Oregon State finished with 16 hits as a team. Madrigal, the fourth overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox, went 3-for-6 with two runs scored, while Gretler was 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored.

The Beavers gambled by leaving in Kevin Abel, who entered the game in the fifth. Despite sitting in the dugout for a long time, the freshman right-hander allowed just one run over four innings. His strong work on the mound following the weather delay helped set the tone for Oregon State.

The team now awaits the loser of Mississippi State vs. North Carolina in the second round.