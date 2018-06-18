World Cup 2018: Group Scores, Highlights, Twitter Reaction from Monday Results

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

England's Harry Kane scores his side's 2nd goal against Tunisia during a group G match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant/Associated Press

England needed a late Harry Kane goal to beat Tunisia 2-1 in Monday's final 2018 FIFA World Cup match.  

The Tottenham Hotspur man scored twice, taking full advantage of some dreadful set-piece defending.

Earlier in the day, Belgium cruised to a 3-0 win over Panama, and Sweden beat South Korea 1-0. Here's a look at what those results mean for the standings:

Group F (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Mexico, 1, 1, 3

2. Sweden, 1, 1, 3

3. South Korea, 1, -1, 0

4. Germany, 1, -1, 0

   

Group G (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Belgium, 1, 3, 3

2. England, 1, 1, 3

3. Tunisia, 1, -1, 0

4. Panama, 1, -3, 0

   

Andreas Granqvist scored the only goal in Sweden's narrow win over Korea, putting his team in a great position to advance from Group F.

FIFA showed official match highlights via YouTube:

The first match of the day was hardly a showpiece, per Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:

Granqvist converted from the penalty spot, a set-piece that came with some controversy. VAR was consulted very late, with the Koreans already on the counter and looking threatening, but the video replay showed it was the right decision.

Former England international Gary Lineker was impressed with the process:

He also watched the day's second match, in which Belgium had no issues with debutants Panama:

The CONCACAF side did well to keep out the Red Devils in the first half, but Belgium shifted gears after the break. Dries Mertens found the net with a stunning volley early in the second half, and Romelu Lukaku would add two goals to the tally.

Here are the highlights:

The favourites did what was expected, and per sportswriter Roger Bennett, the fact they are among the title favourites remains an astonishing feat:

The final match of the day had people talking before a ball was even kicked, as players of both teams were hounded by mosquitoes during the warm-ups. Thousands of them plagued both sides during the full 90 minutes:

Kane opened the scoring in the final outing of the day, but Tunisia hit back, as Ferjani Sassi converted from the penalty spot.

The Three Lions missed a ton of chances before the break and lacked creativity after, and with time running out, a 1-1 draw seemed likely. But in the final minutes, Kane struck again, to the delight of fans and pundits alike:

It wasn't pretty, but England got the win they needed, keeping them on course for a spot in the next round. They'll face Panama next, while Belgium take on Tunisia.

Related

    Viral Ronaldo Bust Replaced — Sculptor Devastated

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Viral Ronaldo Bust Replaced — Sculptor Devastated

    Kelly Naqi
    via Bleacher Report

    Neymar Mocked in Brazil

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Neymar Mocked in Brazil

    Max Winters For Mailonline
    via Mail Online

    Lukaku's Got to Be Golden Boot Favourite

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Lukaku's Got to Be Golden Boot Favourite

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Saudi Arabia's Team Plane Catches Fire 😳

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Saudi Arabia's Team Plane Catches Fire 😳

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report