World Cup 2018: Group Scores, Highlights, Twitter Reaction from Monday Results

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

England needed a late Harry Kane goal to beat Tunisia 2-1 in Monday's final 2018 FIFA World Cup match.

The Tottenham Hotspur man scored twice, taking full advantage of some dreadful set-piece defending.

Earlier in the day, Belgium cruised to a 3-0 win over Panama, and Sweden beat South Korea 1-0. Here's a look at what those results mean for the standings:

Group F (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Mexico, 1, 1, 3

2. Sweden, 1, 1, 3

3. South Korea, 1, -1, 0

4. Germany, 1, -1, 0

Group G (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Belgium, 1, 3, 3

2. England, 1, 1, 3

3. Tunisia, 1, -1, 0

4. Panama, 1, -3, 0

Andreas Granqvist scored the only goal in Sweden's narrow win over Korea, putting his team in a great position to advance from Group F.

FIFA showed official match highlights via YouTube:

The first match of the day was hardly a showpiece, per Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:

Granqvist converted from the penalty spot, a set-piece that came with some controversy. VAR was consulted very late, with the Koreans already on the counter and looking threatening, but the video replay showed it was the right decision.

Former England international Gary Lineker was impressed with the process:

He also watched the day's second match, in which Belgium had no issues with debutants Panama:

The CONCACAF side did well to keep out the Red Devils in the first half, but Belgium shifted gears after the break. Dries Mertens found the net with a stunning volley early in the second half, and Romelu Lukaku would add two goals to the tally.

Here are the highlights:

The favourites did what was expected, and per sportswriter Roger Bennett, the fact they are among the title favourites remains an astonishing feat:

The final match of the day had people talking before a ball was even kicked, as players of both teams were hounded by mosquitoes during the warm-ups. Thousands of them plagued both sides during the full 90 minutes:

Kane opened the scoring in the final outing of the day, but Tunisia hit back, as Ferjani Sassi converted from the penalty spot.

The Three Lions missed a ton of chances before the break and lacked creativity after, and with time running out, a 1-1 draw seemed likely. But in the final minutes, Kane struck again, to the delight of fans and pundits alike:

It wasn't pretty, but England got the win they needed, keeping them on course for a spot in the next round. They'll face Panama next, while Belgium take on Tunisia.