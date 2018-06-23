1 Player on Every NFL Team Who Needs to Impress in Training Camp

0 of 32

John Minchillo/Associated Press

All 32 NFL teams have completed the first few phases of their offseason programs. As reports surface about player performances after organized team activities and minicamp, we can already see who's under pressure to impress during training camp.

For some veterans, it's simple: Show the coaching staff your best or be shown the door. A strong or weak performance in padded practices could also prompt a change in the pecking order.

Several scenarios landed players in this situation. Veterans with spotty contributions over the past few years are sitting on roster bubbles. Coaching staffs expect certain talents to take a major step in development. A few non-household names have a chance to secure a starting spot. There's one rookie, above all, who needs to show his potential right away.

After an approximate six-week intermission, which player from each team will be under the microscope when training camp starts next month?