FIFA Investigating Alleged Gay Slur Chanted by Mexico Fans During Germany Match

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: Mexico fans are seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Germany and Mexico at Luzhniki Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

FIFA has launched disciplinary proceedings against Mexico after it was alleged some of their fans chanted anti-gay slurs during their 1-0 win over Group F rivals Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Reuters (h/t ESPN) reported the chants were heard when Die Mannschaft goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was preparing to take a free-kick in the first half, although some El Tri supporters have said there's no homophobic intent.

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) previously warned their fans against using the term in question (tweet in Spanish) after FIFA said those found using the chant could be restricted access to stadiums.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

