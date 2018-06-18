FIFA Investigating Alleged Gay Slur Chanted by Mexico Fans During Germany Match

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

FIFA has launched disciplinary proceedings against Mexico after it was alleged some of their fans chanted anti-gay slurs during their 1-0 win over Group F rivals Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Reuters (h/t ESPN) reported the chants were heard when Die Mannschaft goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was preparing to take a free-kick in the first half, although some El Tri supporters have said there's no homophobic intent.

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) previously warned their fans against using the term in question (tweet in Spanish) after FIFA said those found using the chant could be restricted access to stadiums.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.