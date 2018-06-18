Caster Semenya Will Challenge IAAF's Female Classification Rule

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

South African runner Caster Semenya will challenge the International Association of Athletics Federations' female classification rule at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, her lawyers have announced.

According to Reuters (h/t Yahoo Sport), the IAAF's new rule would force her to take medication that would lower her testosterone levels, which are higher than normal. This gives her an unfair advantage over her competitors, per the organisation.

Her law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright, released this statement: "Ms Semenya, like all athletes, is entitled to compete the way she was born without being obliged to alter her body by any medical means."

The 27-year-old and the IAAF have clashed before, as the organisation banned her from running for almost a year between 2009 and 2010.

As the Guardian's Anna Kessel reported, the IAAF questioned her gender at the time: "The process initiated in 2009 in the case of Caster Semenya has now been completed. The IAAF accepts the conclusion of a panel of medical experts that she can compete with immediate effect."

The organisation has been trying to clear up regulations regarding intersex athletes since then, and CAS already reversed a similar rule in 2015, per the Guardian.

Semenya won gold medals in the 800 meters at both the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. She has also taken three gold medals in the World Championships in the same event.