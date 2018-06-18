Harry Kane Rescues England with Late Goal to Defeat Tunisia in World Cup Opener

England made a stuttered start to their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign but beat Tunisia 2-1 at the Volgograd Arena on Monday to move up to second in Group G thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Harry Kane.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker bookended a heroic performance and scored either side of a Ferjani Sassi equaliser from the penalty spot, netting a 91st-minute winner as Gareth Southgate's side clinched three points in shaky fashion.  

Belgium sent a statement to their Group G rivals after they thumped Panama 3-0 in the earlier kick-off to move to the summit of the pool.

          

Belgium Will Love Their Chances to Win Group G

After dishing out a much more comprehensive defeat of Panama earlier on Monday, Belgium's day likely got a lot brighter when they saw England labour to victory against the Tunisians.

Despite the early suggestions in their play that England could stride to victory in style, their fizz swiftly simmered after Kane's opening strike, and TV chef Simon Majumdar illustrated their habit of going flat:

Still, it was sufficient to wrap up the three points thanks to a late intervention from Kane, but Belgium will nevertheless look at England's struggles with some amount of glee.

This came after the Red Devils were initially slow against Panama themselves, except they rarely looked like conceding and netted three second-half goals in what was a more relaxed victory, via Fox Soccer (U.S. only):

Belgium have their own test against Tunisia on Saturday, which will serve as a valuable indicator of where their talents match up against England, seen as their biggest competition for the Group G perch.

What's more, blogger Liam Canning suggested Romelu Lukaku will only become more of a menace as the tournament goes on, a scary prospect for England after he scored twice in their result on Monday:

Comedian Paddy McGuinness noted Roberto Martinez's side as England's biggest Group G concern prior to the pool getting up and running on Monday:

Hopes for England were quietly growing before the Tunisia clash, with Gareth Southgate's side earning some praise for having a more understated approach than previous squads, but the end product was all too familiar.

Belgium will have considered themselves favourite for Group G's top spot coming into the competition, and their confidence won't have been dented after watching England get their first taste of action in Russia.

       

What's Next?

England have a six-day turnaround before they face Panama on Sunday, while Tunisia have a slightly shorter respite and meet Belgium on Saturday.

