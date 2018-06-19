Portugal vs. Morocco: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Morocco may have only played one match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup but their future in the competition is already hanging by a thread.

Defeat to Portugal in their second Group B clash at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday would see them knocked out of the tournament no matter what the result is between Spain and Iran later in the day.

Here is what the standings look like in Group B:

Read on for all the details for Wednesday's match as the Atlas Lions look to stay alive in Russia and Portugal aim to put themselves within touching distance of the round of 16.

          

Date: Wednesday, June 20 

Time: 1 p.m. BST, 8 a.m. ET

TV Info: BBC1 (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayerFox Soccer Match Pass

         

It does not bode well for Morocco that Cristiano Ronaldo has already hit form in Russia.

He scored a stunning hat-trick to earn a draw for his side against Spain in their opening match and will relish the opportunity to make further headway in the race for the Golden Boot.

Morocco lost their opener to Iran due to a stoppage-time own goal from Aziz Bouhaddouz. It has left Herve Renard's men in a precarious position, especially given the tough nature of Group B.

The positive aspect of the defeat to Iran was that Morocco did make plenty of chances:

They must be more clinical against Portugal if they are to take anything from the game as it seems unlikely to be a 0-0 draw.

Portugal simply have too much firepower in attack for Morocco to keep them out for 90 minutes, so if the African side are to remain in the 2018 World Cup finals, they will have to find the net.

Per injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Nordin Amrabat will not be available for the game after he was concussed against Iran:

Portugal manager Fernando Santos should have a full contingent of players to call upon, and if they show anything like the resilience and craft they did against Spain, they should pick up all three points. 

