Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia: Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Uruguay can book their place in the knockout phase of the 2018 World Cup on Wednesday if they beat Saudi Arabia.

La Celeste snuck past Egypt 1-0 on Friday, a day after Saudi Arabia had been thrashed 5-0 by hosts Russia in the opening match of the tournament.

Read on for a closer look at the clash, but first, here are the viewing details you need to catch it:

Date: Wednesday, June 20

Time: 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

TV: BBC (UK), Fox (USA)

Live Stream: BBC website (UK), Fox Soccer 2GO (USA)



Preview

Despite widespread concerns over Russia's quality ahead of the World Cup, the hosts dispatched Saudi Arabia with ease on Thursday, running riot over a porous defence to secure a confidence-boosting win.

Given the firepower available to the other sides in Group A, Bleacher Report's Dean Jones was one of many anticipating another torrid time for the Green Falcons against Uruguay's star duo Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani:

The former was highly disappointing against Egypt, though, as he failed to take numerous chances and generally looked sluggish and out of sorts.

Football analyst Dave O'Brien shared his less-than-inspiring numbers from the game:

Uruguay as a team weren't particularly impressive, either, as their play was often slow and lacking in spark or intensity.

As football writer Jack Lang noted, they'll need to grow into the competition:

Saudi Arabia will perhaps provide no better opportunity for them to do so, given how far out of their depth they look and their struggles at the back.

They looked to build possession against Russia but lacked the technical ability to do so, and they frequently left themselves open at the back after giving the ball away with a misplaced or miscontrolled pass.

After the thrashing they received in the opening match, they'll likely try to be more compact and sit back more, so Uruguay may need to work harder than Russia did to break them down.

Even if they're not at their best, La Celeste are a cut above and should win comfortably, particularly if they can get on the scoresheet early.