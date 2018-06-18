World Cup 2018 Table: Updated Look and Predictions for Monday's Matches

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

There were two major shocks at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday as champions Germany were beaten 1-0 by Mexico and pre-tournament favourites Brazil were held 1-1 by Switzerland.

In the day's other clash, Serbia prevailed 1-0 against Costa Rica thanks to a stunning free-kick from Aleksandar Kolarov.

Monday sees Group F complete its first round of action as South Korea take on Sweden. Later, Belgium face Panama, and England meet Tunisia in Group G.

Read on for a closer look at the three fixtures along with the latest standings from Group E and F after their opening matches in Russia.

Tunisia vs. England (9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

England's recent record in opening matches at major tournaments is abject. Their last victory on such an occasion was at the 2006 World Cup when they beat Paraguay 1-0.

Since then, they have drawn three opening games and lost one at World Cups and UEFA European Championships.

Their first match of the Russia 2018 campaign against Tunisia is perhaps the most important of all their group clashes.

Gareth Southgate's side should beat Panama in their second game before facing Belgium, who are arguably a superior outfit.

Pick up three points against Tunisia, though, and the final clash against the Red Devils should be to determine who finishes top of the group and not whether England will be making it to the knockout rounds.

Prediction: Tunisia 1-2 England

Belgium vs. Panama (6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET)

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Panama manager Hernan Dario Gomez is aware of the huge task his side face as they make their first-ever appearance at a World Cup.

"It's going to be hard for us here," he said ahead of their opening match against Belgium in Sochi, per Matt Barlow of the Daily Mail.



He isn't wrong. Belgium have one of the most exciting attacking sides in the tournament and have netted 12 goals in their last five matches.

Panama, conversely, have netted just once in their last five fixtures.

Their strategy will likely be to sit deep and frustrate Belgium's numerous stars, such as Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

Such is the quality in Belgium's squad, though, it is unlikely Panama will take anything from their World Cup opener.

Prediction: Belgium 3-0 Panama

Sweden vs. South Korea (3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET)

Sweden were responsible for preventing four-time winners Italy from making it to the World Cup.

They are a well-organised outfit who can be more than the sum of their parts, but they are hardly prolific, scoring just once in their last four matches.

South Korea can be similarly goal-shy as well and have not enjoyed the best preparation for the World Cup, drawing with Bolivia and losing to Senegal and Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last three warm-up matches.

Neither side is expected to make it out of Group F, but Mexico's defeat of Germany on Sunday has opened up the pool somewhat.

However, it seems unlikely either Sweden or South Korea will be overzealous in search of three points, and a game of few—if any—goals appears to be the best bet at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Prediction: Sweden 0-0 South Korea