Tony Finau Loses over $200K with Double Bogey on Final Hole of 2018 US Open

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Tony Finau of the United States putts on the 18th green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It's difficult to feel disappointed about a top-five finish at the U.S. Open, but Tony Finau would be forgiven if that's how he feels following Sunday's showing.

Finau ended up in fifth place, but A.J. Perez of USA Today noted his double bogey on the final hole cost him approximately $214,372. He began the 18th tied with Dustin Johnson for third place but fell to fifth with the lackluster hole, dropping his take-home pay from $683,832 had he remained in third to $469,460.

Brooks Koepka captured the U.S. Open crown at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, taking home the title for the second year in a row.

While Finau was left looking up at Koepka and Johnson, Perez pointed out he at least took home the fourth-highest payout of his career.

