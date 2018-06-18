College World Series 2018: TV, Live-Stream Schedule and Game Times for Monday

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The opening weekend of the 2018 College World Series is in the books, and that means Monday will feature the event's first elimination game, as the field continues to narrow toward the ultimate goal of taking home a national championship.

The field's eight teams are split into two brackets for a pair of mini double-elimination tournaments, then the two teams left standing battle it out in a best-of-three series for the title.

There are two games on the schedule for Monday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska:

College World Series Schedule: Monday, June 18

Washington vs. Oregon State: 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mississippi State vs. North Carolina: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Washington vs. Oregon State

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Monday's action will begin with the first elimination game at this year's College World Series.

Washington was shut out by Mississippi State on Saturday, squandering a brilliant start from ace Joe DeMers (7.1 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 2 K) in the process.

The Huskies are the clear underdog in this year's field, and they face an uphill battle squaring off against an excellent Oregon State squad.

The Beavers suffered an 8-6 loss to North Carolina in their opening game.

Ace Luke Heimlich (2.1 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) was chased early as the Tar Heels plated five runs in the third inning and never looked back.

Now it's up to junior Bryce Fehmel (17 GS, 10-1, 2.87 ERA) to pick up the slack with the season hanging in the balance.

Lucas Knowles (15 GS, 6-5, 3.89 ERA) is the likely starter for the Huskies, but it will be all hands on deck.

These two teams faced off at the end of March, with the Beavers taking two of three at home. Both teams can still play their way to the title game, but that opening-round loss leaves a long road ahead.

Mississippi State vs. North Carolina

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Mississippi State has been as clutch as it gets this season.

They recorded their seventh walk-off win of the season on Saturday when Luke Alexander delivered the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to break a 0-0 tie with Washington.

While Alexander was the hero in that game, it's Elijah MacNamee who has been swinging the hot bat all postseason. He's now 14-for-40 with five home runs and 13 RBI in nine games since the end of the regular season.

Konnor Pilkington (17 GS, 2-6, 4.56 ERA, 103 K, 96.2 IP) is the likely starter for the Bulldogs.

They'll take on a North Carolina team that is off to a 6-0 start this postseason.

They jumped all over one of the nation's best pitchers when they chased Heimlich on Saturday, and they'll look to keep swinging the bats well against a third-round pick in Pilkington.

Leadoff man Kyle Datres (.341/.438/.494, 65 R, 12 SB) and slugging first baseman Michael Busch (.328/.475/.539, 13 HR, 63 RBI) lead the way offensively.

Cooper Criswell picked up the save with 2.1 innings of relief on Saturday, so it remains to be seen who the Tar Heels will give the ball to for the start in this one.

Individual stats courtesy of The Baseball Cube, while team stats come via NCAA.com.