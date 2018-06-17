Landon Donovan on Criticism: 'My Heart Bleeds Red, White and Blue'

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Landon Donovan on Sunday responded to criticism he received for cheering for Mexico during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia by saying, "My heart bleeds red, white and blue."

In a detailed rebuttal posted on Twitter, former United States international Donovan reaffirmed his allegiance to his country and U.S. Soccer as a whole. Yet he also explained why he felt the need to root for El Tri during their 1-0 win over defending champions Germany at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium:

Donovan, who earned 157 international caps, called on his countrymen to back Mexico after the USMNT didn't make it to the tournament:

The call drew the ire of many of Donovan's former international team-mates. Among them was ex-Fulham defender Carlos Bocanegra. However, Donovan hit back at the 39-year-old, who is the technical director for Major League Soccer club Atlanta United FC:

Bocanegra wasn't the only former player to express disappointment. Cobi Jones, the most-capped footballer in U.S. history, also rejected Donovan's invitation to back an old sporting enemy:

Despite being more than familiar with the established rivalry, Donovan had his own reasons for cheering on Mexico. He cited a career spent playing alongside Mexican players as well as his current stint with Liga MX team Club Leon.

Donovan decided to offer his support as part of a campaign led by Mexico national team sponsor Wells Fargo. The idea of calling for unity under a corporate umbrella unnerved some, including Steven Goff of the Washington Post:

"Donovan is pitching this message on behalf of a corporation that did terrible things to a lot of people: Americans, Mexican Americans, all colors and creeds.

"In April, Wells Fargo was fined $1 billion dollars—not $1 million, $1 billion—for failing to catch problems in its auto and mortgage businesses over several years and costing customers millions. More than 5,000 employees were fired for opening millions of fake accounts in customers' names."

ESPN commentator and former USMNT international Herculez Gomez expressed a similar sentiment about support by corporate proxy:

Regardless of his motives, Donovan's status as arguably the greatest U.S. international player of all time was always going to make his stance on Mexico controversial. While some may see it as cynical shilling, others will point to the unifying potential and power of sports.