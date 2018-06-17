Brooks Koepka Overcomes Difficult Course to Win US Open for 2nd Straight Year

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2018

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

All hail the U.S. Open king, Brooks Koepka.

Koepka defended his crown at the year's second major, becoming the first golfer to repeat as champion since Curtis Strange in 1989. Koepka achieved the feat with a two-under 68 in Sunday's final round, finishing one-over for the tournament at the challenging Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.

He was part of a four-way tie for first place entering the final round with Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger and Tony Finau and edged Tommy Fleetwood, who shot a seven-under 63 on Sunday.

Here is a look at the top finishers, while the entire leaderboard is available at USOpen.com.

1. Brooks Koepka, +1

2. Tommy Fleetwood, +2 

3. Dustin Johnson, +3

4. Patrick Reed, +4

5. Tony Finau, +5 

T6. Xander Schauffele, +6

T6. Tyrell Hatton, +6 

T6. Henrik Stenson, +6

T6. Daniel Berger, +6

T10. Webb Simpson, +7

T10. Justin Rose, +7

    

What's Next?

The next tournament on the PGA schedule is the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, but The Open Championship from July 19-22 is the next event on the major calendar. Koepka conquered Shinnecock but will have to stare down another loaded field at The Open Championship to add to his major collection.

Related

    Koepka Goes Back-to-Back at the US Open 🏆

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Koepka Goes Back-to-Back at the US Open 🏆

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch: Highlights from Koepka's Win

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Watch: Highlights from Koepka's Win

    PGATour
    via PGATour

    Final Leaderboard from Shinnecock

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Final Leaderboard from Shinnecock

    Pga
    via Pga

    Mickelson Offered to Withdraw from U.S. Open, Wife Says

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Mickelson Offered to Withdraw from U.S. Open, Wife Says

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report