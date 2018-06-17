Brooks Koepka Overcomes Difficult Course to Win US Open for 2nd Straight Year

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

All hail the U.S. Open king, Brooks Koepka.

Koepka defended his crown at the year's second major, becoming the first golfer to repeat as champion since Curtis Strange in 1989. Koepka achieved the feat with a two-under 68 in Sunday's final round, finishing one-over for the tournament at the challenging Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.

He was part of a four-way tie for first place entering the final round with Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger and Tony Finau and edged Tommy Fleetwood, who shot a seven-under 63 on Sunday.

Here is a look at the top finishers, while the entire leaderboard is available at USOpen.com.

1. Brooks Koepka, +1

2. Tommy Fleetwood, +2

3. Dustin Johnson, +3

4. Patrick Reed, +4

5. Tony Finau, +5

T6. Xander Schauffele, +6

T6. Tyrell Hatton, +6

T6. Henrik Stenson, +6

T6. Daniel Berger, +6

T10. Webb Simpson, +7

T10. Justin Rose, +7

What's Next?

The next tournament on the PGA schedule is the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, but The Open Championship from July 19-22 is the next event on the major calendar. Koepka conquered Shinnecock but will have to stare down another loaded field at The Open Championship to add to his major collection.