Report: Baker Mayfield Has 'Long Way to Go' to Earn Browns' Starting QB Job

Baker Mayfield isn't expected to become the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback anytime soon.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick is getting second-team reps, but he "has a long way to go to unseat Tyrod Taylor as the starter."

The Browns acquired Taylor in a March trade, sending the Buffalo Bills a third-round pick.

