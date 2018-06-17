College Baseball World Series 2018: Sunday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The College World Series continued Sunday with four teams trying to get one step closer to a baseball national championship.

Arkansas kicked off Day 2 from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, with an 11-5 win over Texas. In the second game, Florida and Texas Tech will battle to see which one can stay in the winners' bracket.

While none of the teams can be eliminated Sunday in the double-elimination tournament, a win goes a long way toward helping reach next week's final.

Sunday Results/Schedule

Arkansas 11, Texas 5

Texas Tech vs. Florida at 9:55 p.m. ET

Bracket available at NCAA.com.

