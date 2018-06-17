World Cup 2018: Group Scores, Highlights, Twitter Reaction from Sunday Results

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Germany lost their first game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, after being beaten 1-0 by Mexico at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. Later in the day, favourites Brazil couldn't get off the mark as they drew 1-1 with Switzerland in Group E.

The day began with Serbia also earning three points in Group E after a 1-0 victory against Costa Rica thanks to an Aleksandar Kolarov wonder strike.

Tired-Looking Germany Slip to Surprise Defeat

Die Mannschaft didn't come into the tournament in fine form, winning just one of their last six matches ahead of Russia. The run is now one in seven after Hirving Lozano gave Mexico a deserved win.

His 35th-minute goal was just reward for El Tri's enterprising brand of counter-attacking football. Mexico simply had too much pace for a German midfield and defence routinely stretched beyond breaking point.

Germany were chasing shadows, leaving some surprised at the holders' apparent fatigue:

Being slow out of the blocks is perhaps understandable given the age of coach Joachim Low's squad:

However, others felt the decision not to take 22-year-old Manchester City forward Leroy Sane to Russia had haunted the defending champions:

What Germany lacked most was drive and inspiration from the central areas of midfield. Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira all struggled to exert any influence against Andres Guardado and Hector Herrera.

Die Mannschaft have plenty of work to do ahead of their next game against Sweden.

Brazil Inconsistent in Dour Struggle

The Selecao steadily turned on the style in Rostov, going in front in spectacular fashion after 20 minutes, courtesy of Philippe Coutinho. He's made a speciality of long-range goals, and the Barcelona playmaker's latest effort from distance didn't disappoint:

U.S. viewers can see the special strike on Fox Soccer:

ITV Football has it for UK audiences:

The brilliant opener provided an opportunity to marvel at Coutinho's flawless shooting technique:

Yet a goal worthy of lifting any game surprisingly didn't herald more magic from the Selecao. Instead, the Swiss pushed back hard, eventually equalising through midfielder Steven Zuber's 50th-minute header.

There was an element of controversy to the goal, as there appeared to be a push on Brazil centre-back Miranda:

Overall though, Switzerland merited any luck they had. They were outstanding defensively, with goalkeeper Yann Sommer, centre-back Fabian Schar and holding midfielder Valon Behrami all formidable obstacles Neymar, Coutinho and Co. couldn't overcome.

Kolarov Adds Another Great Free-Kick to this World Cup

Quality free-kicks have already become common in the first days of this World Cup, after Kolarov became the third player to score direct from one:

The AS Roma left-back's terrific curling effort in the 56th minute saw off Costa Rica and earned Serbia a winning start:

The narrow win was a deserved one for Serbia, who played a cagey game, but also showcased some of their enviable quality in midfield. In particular, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic caught the eye with an industrious display combining discipline and technique with forward-thinking instincts.

It was a complete performance from the in-demand 23-year-old:

Based on this evidence, Milinkovic-Savic will grow his already burgeoning reputation this summer. His continued rise will be good news for a Serbia squad more than capable of getting out of the group.