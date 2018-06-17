World Cup 2018: Group Scores, Highlights, Twitter Reaction from Sunday Results

World Cup 2018: Group Scores, Highlights, Twitter Reaction from Sunday ResultsJune 17, 2018
Germany lost their first game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, after being beaten 1-0 by Mexico at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. Later in the day, favourites Brazil couldn't get off the mark as they drew 1-1 with Switzerland in Group E.
The day began with Serbia also earning three points in Group E after a 1-0 victory against Costa Rica thanks to an Aleksandar Kolarov wonder strike.
Tired-Looking Germany Slip to Surprise Defeat
Die Mannschaft didn't come into the tournament in fine form, winning just one of their last six matches ahead of Russia. The run is now one in seven after Hirving Lozano gave Mexico a deserved win.
His 35th-minute goal was just reward for El Tri's enterprising brand of counter-attacking football. Mexico simply had too much pace for a German midfield and defence routinely stretched beyond breaking point.
Germany were chasing shadows, leaving some surprised at the holders' apparent fatigue:
Dale Johnson @DaleJohnsonESPN
Let's remember that Germany have the league with the longest winter break and the fewest games ... And they look knackered. #WorldCup
Being slow out of the blocks is perhaps understandable given the age of coach Joachim Low's squad:
OptaFranz @OptaFranz
27 – With 27 years and 310 days it’s Germany’s oldest starting XI in a World Cup match since the 2002 final vs. Brazil. Experienced. #WM 2018 #GERMEX
However, others felt the decision not to take 22-year-old Manchester City forward Leroy Sane to Russia had haunted the defending champions:
David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal
If Germany keep playing this way it’s going to look like the most inSane’ decision since shaking hands with Low after a match
What Germany lacked most was drive and inspiration from the central areas of midfield. Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira all struggled to exert any influence against Andres Guardado and Hector Herrera.
Die Mannschaft have plenty of work to do ahead of their next game against Sweden.
Brazil Inconsistent in Dour Struggle
The Selecao steadily turned on the style in Rostov, going in front in spectacular fashion after 20 minutes, courtesy of Philippe Coutinho. He's made a speciality of long-range goals, and the Barcelona playmaker's latest effort from distance didn't disappoint:
U.S. viewers can see the special strike on Fox Soccer:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
OH MY 😱😱 Philippe Coutinho scores a BEAUTIFUL curler to put Brazil up 1-0 on Switzerland! https://t.co/iOpkvNJmsr
ITV Football has it for UK audiences:
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! What a strike from Coutinho as his shot flies past Sommer to give Brazil the lead! https://t.co/6aQONVsnG8
The brilliant opener provided an opportunity to marvel at Coutinho's flawless shooting technique:
Jermaine Jenas @jjenas8
The level of consistency @Phil_Coutinho has from that angle and distance is ridiculous! #doesntmiss #BrazilSwitzerland
Yet a goal worthy of lifting any game surprisingly didn't herald more magic from the Selecao. Instead, the Swiss pushed back hard, eventually equalising through midfielder Steven Zuber's 50th-minute header.
There was an element of controversy to the goal, as there appeared to be a push on Brazil centre-back Miranda:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Zuber scores 5 minutes into the second half to pull Switzerland level with Brazil! https://t.co/86dFjPFRwj
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! Zuber powers home his header for Switzerland to level the scores against Brazil! #WorldCup https://t.co/huAf6y9rIt
Overall though, Switzerland merited any luck they had. They were outstanding defensively, with goalkeeper Yann Sommer, centre-back Fabian Schar and holding midfielder Valon Behrami all formidable obstacles Neymar, Coutinho and Co. couldn't overcome.
Kolarov Adds Another Great Free-Kick to this World Cup
Quality free-kicks have already become common in the first days of this World Cup, after Kolarov became the third player to score direct from one:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Three players have scored directly from a free kick this #WorldCup: 🇷🇺 Aleksandr Golovin 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo 🇷🇸 Aleksandar Kolarov Captain Kolarov leading by example for #SRB. https://t.co/l85uBHiAxe
The AS Roma left-back's terrific curling effort in the 56th minute saw off Costa Rica and earned Serbia a winning start:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
How do you get past Navas? Put it in the upper 90 like Kolarov! https://t.co/13nDBkOGoJ
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! What a free-kick from Kolarov. The Serbian captain from 25-yards out finds the postage stamp with his trusty left-boot https://t.co/sYxDRE9cgE
The narrow win was a deserved one for Serbia, who played a cagey game, but also showcased some of their enviable quality in midfield. In particular, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic caught the eye with an industrious display combining discipline and technique with forward-thinking instincts.
It was a complete performance from the in-demand 23-year-old:
Scouted Football @ScoutedFtbl
🇷🇸 Sergej Milinković-Savić (23) vs Costa Rica: 60 touches 25/38 passes 4/8 aerial duels 4/5 dribbles 4 clearances 3 key passes 2/3 through balls 2/3 tackles 0/2 shots on target Extraordinarily dynamic threat, as you've seen today. https://t.co/iwXqmBmpZW
Based on this evidence, Milinkovic-Savic will grow his already burgeoning reputation this summer. His continued rise will be good news for a Serbia squad more than capable of getting out of the group.
Brazil Draw Proves World Cup Is Wide Open 👀