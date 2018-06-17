Earthquake Detected in Mexico City After Hirving Lozano's Goal vs. Germany

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJune 17, 2018

Mexico's forward Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring a goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 17, 2018. (Photo by Patrik STOLLARZ / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)
PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

An earthquake was detected in Mexico City after El Tri opened the scoring in their 2018 FIFA World Cup match against Germany on Sunday.

Hirving Lozano scored the only goal of the game on 35 minutes as Mexico pulled off the surprise of the tournament so far by beating the defending champions.

Kirk Semple of the New York Times showed the reaction in Mexico City:

Mexico started the game strongly, and it was little surprise when they went ahead with a goal on the counter-attack.

Javier Hernandez raced clear from the halfway line before picking out Lozano on the left. The PSV Eindhoven winger then cut inside Mesut Ozil before firing a shot past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Mexico had further chances to extend their lead but were let down by some poor finishing. Germany hit back late on in search of an equaliser, but El Tri held firm to record the upset.

