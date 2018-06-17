US Open Golf 2018 Leaderboard: Live Look at Sunday Scores and Overall Prediction

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Four golfers separated themselves from the rest of the pack early Sunday afternoon at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

Brooks Koepka led the way through 4 p.m. ET at one over, while Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood and Dustin Johnson were tied at two over. No other player was within three strokes.

Here's a look at the leaderboard through 4 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the rest of the tournament action on Fox and the Fox Sports Go app. The live scoreboard and other updates can be found on USOpen.com via desktop or the U.S. Open app on mobile devices.

U.S. Open Leaderboard Through 4 p.m. ET (Top 5 and Ties)

Brooks Koepka: +1 (through eight)

Patrick Reed: +2 (through nine)

Tommy Fleetwood: +2 (final)

Dustin Johnson: +2 (through eight)

Daniel Berger: +5 (through seven)

Tommy Fleetwood Dominates on Sunday

Tommy Fleetwood started the day six shots back of the lead after shooting a nine-over 219 through three rounds, but he caught fire on the front nine thanks to four birdies in the first seven holes. This nine-foot putt on the seventh put Fleetwood at four over:

Fleetwood bogeyed the ninth, but he dominated the 12th through 15 holes, birdieing each one to move himself to two over. The 27-year-old made putts from 17, 21 and 30 feet on the 12th, 14th and 15th holes to vault up the leaderboard. Here's a look at the final putt to bring Fleetwood to two over:

Fleetwood had an eight-foot, seven-inch putt for a birdie on the 18th to become the only player in U.S. Open history to shoot a 62 in a single round, but his shot just missed. Still, he completed his 72 holes with a two-over 282, making him the clubhouse leader.

If Fleetwood completes the comeback and wins his first major, he would be just one stroke off the biggest final-round comeback in U.S. Open history. That distinction will belong to Arnold Palmer for one more year, as he came back from seven strokes down in 1960.

Patrick Reed Gets Hot on the Front Nine

Like Fleetwood, Reed was behind the co-leader pack when he began his round Sunday. With a six-over 216 through 54 holes, the 2018 Masters champion was three shots back of Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

However, that changed quickly on Reed's front nine, as he jumped that group minus Koepka thanks to some excellent approach shots, which set up shorter birdie putts.

Reed drilled home three birdie putts from seven, nine and four feet, respectively, on the first three holes. After a par on No. 4, Reed found the bunker on the par-four fifth. However, a solid bunker shot set up a makable 19-foot birdie putt, leading to this moment:

After a par at the sixth, Reed hit his tee shot on the par-three seventh to within 13 feet, leading to yet another birdie opportunity:

A bogey on the ninth dropped Reed to a shot behind leader Brooks Koepka.

If Reed wins the U.S. Open, he would be just the seventh person to win the national championship and the Masters in the same year. Reed would join a prestigious list that includes Craig Wood, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

Prediction

Per Windfinder, the wind may pick up at Shinnecock Hills, with the potential of 13 mph winds and 15 mph gusts at 5 p.m. ET.

If that does occur, then the course is only going to get more difficult as the day goes on. Fans have seen how much the wind has wreaked havoc this week, with some of the game's best golfers struggling with the conditions in addition to the fast and slick greens, which should only get tougher as the final group approaches No. 18.

Given all of this, look for Fleetwood to win the U.S. Open as Koepka, Johnson and Reed fall just short.