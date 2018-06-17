Hirving Lozano, Mexico Shock Defending World Cup Champion Germany with 1-0 Win

YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

Mexico beat reigning champions Germany 1-0 in their Group F opener at the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, thanks to a goal from Hirving Lozano.

The PSV Eindhoven forward stunned the holders in the 35th minute as El Tri more than deserved their win against a sluggish Germany side. Die Mannschaft lost their opening game at a World Cup for the first time since 1982.

Germany will be in action next against Sweden at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Saturday, June 23, while Mexico will face South Korea in Rostov earlier the same day.

Lozano Arrives

Lozano came into the tournament as a breakout candidate in the eyes of many, and the PSV Eindhoven ace exceeded expectations against Germany.

The winger's well-taken goal on 35 minutes was merely the icing for an exhilarating first-half display from the 22-year-old burgeoning star. It was a finish good enough to announce Lozano as a player big clubs should be watching:

Lozano has been generating buzz throughout 2018 after powering Rood-witten to the Eredivisie title:

He's also been proving his worth at international level:

Inevitably, Lozano's price will have risen after this star turn. The player also has the representation to guarantee a lucrative deal should the big boys come calling during or after the tournament:

Based on this showing, Mino Raiola will surely be fielding calls about his precocious client.