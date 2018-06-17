ESPN's Mike Rodak: Nathan Peterman Should Be 'A Serious Contender' for Bills QB

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Much of the focus regarding the Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback competition has centered on AJ McCarron and rookie first-round pick Josh Allen, but ESPN's Mike Rodak believes second-year man Nathan Peterman is firmly in the mix as well.

Rodak called Peterman a "serious contender" for the starting job and noted that he and McCarron have rotated first-team snaps in minicamp thus far.

Also, Rodak wrote that Peterman has looked sharp, particularly on Tuesday when he went 10-of-13 passing and threw a touchdown in 11-on-11 drills.

Buffalo selected Peterman with the No. 171 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Pittsburgh, and he won the battle to back up Tyrod Taylor as a rookie.

After performing well in relief of Taylor during a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, Peterman was named the starter for Buffalo's Week 11 road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

What ensued was one of the worst quarterback performances in recent memory, as Peterman threw for 66 yards, no touchdowns and five interceptions before getting pulled in favor of Taylor.

Despite that showing, Peterman did get another start in Week 14 against the Indianapolis Colts when Taylor was out injured.

Peterman went 5-of-10 for 57 yards and a touchdown in blizzard conditions, and although he left that game because of an injury, he was credited with the win.

Now that Taylor is out of the equation after a trade to the Cleveland Browns, Petermanhas a chance to potentially be the guy under center when Buffalo opens the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 9.

McCarron has a bit more starting experience than Peterman, including a playoff game, while Allen is far more heralded because of his impressive physical tools.

The current regime in Buffalo drafted Peterman for a reason, though, and he could prove to be the preferred bridge to Allen whenever the former Wyoming signal-caller is ready to take the reins.