USGA Issue Statement on Ruling for Phil Mickelson's Controversial Stroke

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2018

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 16: Phil Mickelson of the United States acknowledges the crowd singing 'Happy Birthday' on the third green during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The USGA released a statement Sunday morning regarding Phil Mickelson's controversial move to putt a moving ball and the corresponding ruling to penalize him two strokes rather than disqualify him from the tournament for the action:

On Saturday, Mickelson putted a still-moving ball on No. 13, which was rolling away from the hole and picking up enough speed to roll off the green. He said he knew he would incur the penalty but wanted to move on to the next hole.

"Look, I don’t mean disrespect to anybody," he said, per Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. "I know it's a two-shot penalty. At that time, I just didn’t feel like going back and forth and hitting the same shot over. I took the two-shot penalty and moved on. It's my understanding of the rules. I've had multiple times where I've wanted to do that. I just finally did."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Live Leaderboard from Shinnecock

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard from Shinnecock

    Pga
    via Pga

    Kim: Women Don't Cause an 'Uproar' Over Conditions

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Kim: Women Don't Cause an 'Uproar' Over Conditions

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Koepka Has Sights Set on History at US Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Koepka Has Sights Set on History at US Open

    PGATour
    via PGATour

    DJ in 4-Way Tie for Lead After 3rd Round

    Golf logo
    Golf

    DJ in 4-Way Tie for Lead After 3rd Round

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report