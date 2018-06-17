USGA Issue Statement on Ruling for Phil Mickelson's Controversial Stroke

USGA Issue Statement on Ruling for Phil Mickelson's Controversial StrokeJune 17, 2018
The USGA released a statement Sunday morning regarding Phil Mickelson's controversial move to putt a moving ball and the corresponding ruling to penalize him two strokes rather than disqualify him from the tournament for the action:
USGA PR @USGA_PR
USGA Sunday statement on round three’s Phil Mickelson ruling: https://t.co/tIULyVMVsw
On Saturday, Mickelson putted a still-moving ball on No. 13, which was rolling away from the hole and picking up enough speed to roll off the green. He said he knew he would incur the penalty but wanted to move on to the next hole.
"Look, I don’t mean disrespect to anybody," he said, per Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. "I know it's a two-shot penalty. At that time, I just didn’t feel like going back and forth and hitting the same shot over. I took the two-shot penalty and moved on. It's my understanding of the rules. I've had multiple times where I've wanted to do that. I just finally did."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Live Leaderboard from Shinnecock