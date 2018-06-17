US Open Leaderboard 2018: Updated Scores and Standings from Sunday at Shinnecock

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The collection of players in the hunt for the 2018 U.S. Open title is made up of surprise leaders and a bevy of past major champions.

All of them face the same challenge during Sunday's final round, as the course at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club wreaked havoc on most scorecards in the first three rounds.

The final pairing of Daniel Berger and Tony Finau tees off at 2:24 p.m. ET, but they'll be plenty of movement throughout the leaderboard before they reach the first hole.

Although there are plenty of worthy championship candidates sitting in the top 10, there's no guarantee the winner will come from that part of the leaderboard given how much the scores fluctuated Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Updated Scores

Daniel Berger (+3)

Tony Finau (+3)

Dustin Johnson (+3)

Brooks Koepka (+3)

Justin Rose (+4)

Henrik Stenson (+5)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (+6)

Patrick Reed (+6)

Jim Furyk (+6)

Full leaderboard can be found on USOpen.com.

Reed Has Opportunity To Win Back-to-Back Majors

Patrick Reed hasn't been talked about much over the first three rounds at Shinnecock Hills, but he enters Sunday in a decent position to earn back-to-back major titles.

Reed, who won The Masters in April, produced one of the better Saturday scores, as he shot a one-over 71 to get within three shots of the lead.

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

With the course wreaking all sorts of havoc, a three-shot deficit doesn't seem as daunting as it usually is at a major championship.

Reed is one of a few players lurking at the back end of the top 10 who've put together a decent 54 holes, as he recorded rounds of 73, 72 and 71.

If he continues to deal with the difficulties of Shinnecock Hills better than most of the field, Reed should see his name in the top five as he reaches the back nine.

Once the round hits that stage, Reed is going to have to make a few shots, which he did two months ago at Augusta National Golf Club.

Will Past Major Winners Take Control Of 4th Round?

Even with the course producing problems for everyone in the field, there are still six past major champions in the top 10 entering Sunday's round.

Reed is joined by defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Jim Furyk on the first page of the leaderboard.

With the pressure of winning a major bearing down on the field, the experienced players could reign supreme among a collection of golfers in search of their first major championship.

Some of the previous champions in the top 10 have been quietly consistent at Shinnecock, as Reed, Rose, Stenson and Furyk combined for one round worse than 73.

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Johnson and Koepka earned rare rounds in the 60s Thursday and Friday to put themselves in position to win despite turning in some disappointing play.

There's also a chance a past major champion outside of the top 10 makes a Sunday move, with Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas and Zach Johnson five shots back.

Of the past champions within five shots of the lead, five of them are U.S. Open winners, with four winning in the last six years.

Statistics obtained from USOpen.com.