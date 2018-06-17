US Open Golf 2018: How to View Live Leaderboard Scores, Updates on Sunday

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 2018 U.S. Open has already gone down as one of the toughest in history, and it could become more infamous during Sunday's final round.

The course at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club conceded little to the world's best golfers during the first three rounds, and it caused the most carnage Saturday.

Three players carded a under-par rounds Saturday, and two of them feature in Sunday's final group. The other sits three shots back of the lead.

Sunday's round should be difficult once again with a handful of top golfers in the mix for the title, including Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka.

Live updates can be found in Bleacher Report's live blog, while the leaderboard is available on the U.S. Open's official website.

Will Someone Produce a Standout Early Round That Holds Up?

Joint-leaders Daniel Berger and Tony Finau were on the course hours before the final pairing of Johnson and Scott Piercy teed off Saturday.

Berger and Finau each posted a four-under 66 to move to three-over for the tournament, which was seven shots behind Johnson at the start of his round.

As the course continued to befuddle the golfers at the top of the leaderboard, Berger and Finau moved closer to the lead, and once the round was over, they were in Sunday's final group.

There's a decent chance a player from the earlier tee times could put together a nice round and land in the top five to put some pressure on the leaders.

Candidates to fill that role are Francesco Molinari, who strung together two straight rounds of 72 and sits six shots back of the leaders, and Paul Casey, who has been consistent with three rounds of 73.

We could also see a player who had a bad third round like Piercy or Tommy Fleetwood rebound and end up in the clubhouse with a score that could threaten the leaders on course.

Can Johnson Bounce Back from Brutal 3rd Round?

Despite shooting a third-round 77, Johnson is still in contention, as he is tied with Koepka, Berger and Finau for the lead.

Although he's in a good position to capture his second U.S. Open title in three years, Johnson needs to erase the third round from his memory and start fresh Sunday.

Johnson struggled on the front nine, recording four bogeys and a double bogey at No. 2, but he steadied the ship on the back nine by recording six pars, two bogeys and a birdie.

If he can play a more consistent set of holes like Saturday's back nine, Johnson will be in the mix for the title on his way down the final few holes.

The 33-year-old's final-round score doesn't have be in the 60s—like he shot in the first two rounds—but if he stays as close to even par as possible, he should conquer Shinnecock Hills.

Statistics obtained from USOpen.com.