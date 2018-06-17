Aleksandar Kolarov, Serbia Top Costa Rica in 2018 World Cup Match

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Serbia started their 2018 FIFA World Cup off on the right foot, beating Costa Rica 1-0 in a Group E fixture on Sunday.

Aleksandar Kolarov scored the only goal of the match, a stunning free-kick in the second half.

Milinkovic-Savic Is the Real Deal

Serbia hardly looked like a cohesive unit on Sunday―more on that later―but the one positive standout throughout was Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who ran the show from his position behind the main striker.

He was a constant threat and the clear focal point of Costa Rica's defensive efforts. Many came away impressed, and for good reason:

Here's a look at an acrobatic highlight (U.S. viewers only):

The Serb has been linked with both Real Madrid and Manchester United, per AS (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News), and based off Sunday's showing, it's easy to see why.

There's a lot of hype surrounding Milinkovic-Savic, and even though he didn't score against Los Ticos, he proved he's worth every bit of it.

What's Next?

Both teams will be in action again on Friday, when Costa Rica face Brazil and Serbia take on Switzerland.