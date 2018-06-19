State of Origin 2018: Date, Start Time, Live Stream for Maroons vs. Blues Game 2

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

New South Wales Blues will have the opportunity to end Queensland Maroons' run of three consecutive State of Origin titles in Game 2, as the two teams go head-to-head at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Blues took Game 1 of the three-match series in Melbourne, beating their rivals 22-12. Maroons have won the last three editions of the State of Origin and all but one series since 2006.

Here's a look ahead at Game 2.

Date: Sunday, June 24

Time: 7:40pm AEST/10:40 a.m. BST

Venue: ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Live Stream: 9 Now (Australia), Watch NRL (Overseas)

New South Wales fielded no less than 11 debutants in Game 1 in a desperate attempt to overturn Queensland's dominance in the last decade, and the gamble paid off brilliantly as the hosts battled to a dominant win.

It was a wonderful back-and-forth match, setting the tone for the rest of the series. Fans expecting a quick win for Blues in Game 2 should remember what happened last year, when NSW opened the series with a huge win in Brisbane, only to drop back-to-back matches.

The State of Origin hasn't seen a clean sweep since 2010, and it would be a mistake to write off an experienced Queensland side―they have won 11 of the last 12 series, after all.

Blues head coach Brad Fittler is showing no signs of complacency―the unfortunate Ryan James wasn't even allowed to leave town to get some clothes as the side prepare for Game 2:

James Tedesco finished Game 1 with 17 tackle breaks, nearly equaling Maroons' total of 24. Combined with Blues' five line breaks, compared to just one for their opponents, it's easy to see where the improvements have to come for the visitors.

Blues' youthful side will have the advantage in raw speed and athleticism, but the more experienced Maroons were expected to make up the difference with their intelligent play in Game 1.

That didn't happen, and missed tackles were a major reason for it. They're unlikely to serve up another poor outing like that, especially now they've seen Blues' tactical approach in the first match.

Prediction: Queensland tighten things up around the ruck and use their experience to force a decider in Brisbane. Maroons beat Blues in another tight contest.