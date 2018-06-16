Fighter Scorches Her Opponent with Blistering 1-Punch KO in 9 Seconds

Fighter Scorches Her Opponent with Blistering 1-Punch KO in 9 SecondsJune 17, 2018
Shamrock FC @Shamrock_FC
MARISA CHAVEZ WITH A ROCKET POWERED RIGHT TO OBLITERATE AMBER JONES! #ShamrockFC306 https://t.co/kvBCbnj6Kc
Amber Jones entered the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, Missouri, for Shamrock Fighting Championships 306 as an undefeated prospect, but when she wakes up, she will have a fresh "1" in the loss column courtesy of Marisa Chavez.
The amateur contest was scheduled for three three-minute rounds. Chavez needed just nine seconds of the allotment Saturday.
Chavez, who fights out of Lawrence, Kansas, has not lost since a quick TKO in her very first MMA bout. The quick KO is her third straight knockout finish, totaling just 2:09 of bout time.
Chavez may need to look toward her professional debut now that she caught the attention of the MMA world with her one-shot KO.
