Fighter Scorches Her Opponent with Blistering 1-Punch KO in 9 Seconds

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2018

Amber Jones entered the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, Missouri, for Shamrock Fighting Championships 306 as an undefeated prospect, but when she wakes up, she will have a fresh "1" in the loss column courtesy of Marisa Chavez.

The amateur contest was scheduled for three three-minute rounds. Chavez needed just nine seconds of the allotment Saturday.

Chavez, who fights out of Lawrence, Kansas, has not lost since a quick TKO in her very first MMA bout. The quick KO is her third straight knockout finish, totaling just 2:09 of bout time.

Chavez may need to look toward her professional debut now that she caught the attention of the MMA world with her one-shot KO.

