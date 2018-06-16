USGA CEO Mike Davis Says 2018 US Open 'Too Tough', Will Slow Down Course

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

United States Golf Association CEO Mike Davis admitted Saturday the course at Shinnecock Hills was "too tough" for third-round play at the U.S. Open, where scores skyrocketed into the high 70s and low 80s.

"We missed it with the wind," Davis said, according to ESPN.com's Bob Harig. "It blew harder than we thought it was going to blow. The greens got fast, and it was too much for the wind we had. At 15, you were seeing shots well-played, and they weren't rewarded. We would say it was a very tough test, but it was too tough this afternoon."

Davis added the course will be slowed down overnight after winds dried things out for the late pairings on Saturday.

"You saw some really low scores this morning, but when it got so dry like this and the wind got up, it didn't work," he said. "This golf course will get slowed down tonight."

Dustin Johnson entered moving day as the solo leader at four-under par, but he shot a seven-over 77 on Saturday and is now in a four-way tie for first at three over with Daniel Berger, Tony Finau and 2017 U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka.

Elsewhere in the land of high scores, Rickie Fowler carded an 84, and Phil Mickelson logged an 81.

Zach Johnson, who was a respectable two over on Saturday, didn't hold back his feelings after he moved to eight over for the championship.

"Unfortunately, they've lost the golf course," he told Sky Sports, per Harig. "I feel for the membership, because I know many of them. I feel for the spectators because they are seeing pure carnage—unless that's what they want. And I feel for the USGA because I don't think this was their intent.

"But when you think of things that happened in the past, you have to err on the side of caution. And that wasn't done today."