Zach Johnson Says USGA Has 'Lost the Course' After Brutal US Open 3rd Round

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Shinnecock Hills has proven to be more than most golfers at the 2018 U.S. Open can handle, and as a result, one golfer is speaking up.

Zach Johnson currently finds himself down on the leaderboard after a two-over 72 in the third round put him at eight over for the tournament. Afterward, he let it be known that officials have "lost the course," per ESPN's Bob Harig:

"We're not on the edge. I thought we could be on the edge, but we've surpassed it. It's pretty much gone, especially the latter part of the day for us. It's pretty much shot. It's really unfortunate, because in my opinion, some of the best land and certainly one of the best venues in all of golf, especially in this county, is Shinnecock Hills. It's as good as it gets.

"Unfortunately, they've lost the golf course. I feel for the membership, because I know many of them. I feel for the spectators because they are seeing pure carnage—unless that's what they want. And I feel for the USGA because I don't think this was their intent.

"But when you think of the things that happened in the past, you have to err on the side of caution. And that wasn't done today."

It's important to note Saturday wasn't the only tough day on the course. Golfers had to deal with wind on Thursday and rain on Friday, leading to some rough rounds.

So much so, in fact, that the cut line on Friday wound up being eight over.

Harig noted that the average score of 76.47 on Thursday was the highest at the U.S. Open for a first round in the last 25 years. Things didn't get any better as the tournament went on.

Stars like Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy each suffered eight-overs or worse in the opening round to dig themselves insurmountable holes. As a result, they each wound up missing the cut. But they weren't the only ones to have a tough go of things.

Dustin Johnson—the top-ranked player in the world—was the only competitor to shoot better than 70 in each of the first two rounds. But not even he could make it through the weekend unscathed, as he posted a six-over on the front nine to start the third round.

Phil Mickelson managed to sneak in under the cut line with a six-over through the first two rounds. However, the course, especially the 13th hole, really got to him on Saturday:

"I wanted to get to the next hole and I didn't see that happening at that time without the two shots," Mickelson said after, per Harig.

Mickelson, who turned 48 on Saturday, was assessed a two-stroke penalty for hitting the ball before it came to rest. The birthday boy finished the par-four hole with a 10 and finished the day at 11 over, dropping him to 17 over for the tournament.

Afterward, he pointed out that everyone had to play on the same course.

"Look, everybody has to play it; I'm not saying either way," Mickelson said, per Harig. "Everybody has got to play it. I was playing it worse than most and wanted to get to the next hole eventually, which I did."

Whoever winds up taking home the trophy will certainly have earned the victory.