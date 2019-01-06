Trey Burton Inactive for Bears' Wild Card Game vs. Eagles with Groin Injury

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears announced tight end Trey Burton will not play in Sunday's playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of a groin injury.

Burton signed with the Bears as a free agent in March after spending the first four years of his career with the Eagles. The most memorable moment of his Philly career was throwing a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles during the team's Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots.

The 27-year-old Florida native was highly durable throughout his time with the Eagles. He missed just three total regular-season games in four years, and he sat out no more than one game during any single campaign. He also played all 16 games in his first season with the Bears, tallying 569 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.

Look for Adam Shaheen to receive a lion's share of the snaps at tight end for Chicago in Burton's absence. It could also lead to more opportunities for Daniel Brown and Ben Braunecker, especially in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Still, the lack of Burton in the lineup figures to limit Chicago's passing-game upside as it looks to win its first playoff game since the 2010 campaign.