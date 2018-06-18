World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Kick-off Times and Live-Stream Info for Monday

JOHN THYS/Getty Images

Group G will see its first action of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Monday, while Sweden and South Korea will continue proceedings in Group F when they face off in the day's first match.

England and Belgium are the favourites in Group G, and both are expected to win their openers. The Three Lions face Tunisia, while the Red Devils take on Panama.

Here is a look at the TV schedule, complete with live-stream info:

Sweden vs. South Korea, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET/3 p.m. local time, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Belgium vs. Panama, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET/6 p.m. local time, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Tunisia vs. England, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET/9 p.m. local time, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Live stream links: Fox Soccer Match Pass, ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer.

Many fans believe Group G will be one of the most straightforward, as European sides Belgium and England are seen as the clear favourites over Tunisia and debutants Panama.

FiveThirtyEight put it this way:

The Red Devils and Three Lions came out of Pot 1 and 2 in the draw, and are both ranked in the top 15 in FIFA's official rankings. Tunisia sit in 21st place, and Panama are all the way down in 55th.

Perhaps the biggest warning sign for the Panamanians is the fact Belgium smashed Costa Rica in their final warm-up friendly, putting four goals past El Ticos―who got lucky they didn't concede double that. Costa Rica qualified ahead of their CONCACAF rivals.

Belgium won't be able to put their best XI on the pitch, however:

England have won three of their last four matches and are unbeaten since June of last year, when they lost to France in a friendly. Their young squad has been in fine form in the friendlies leading up to the tournament but face tricky opposition in Tunisia, who only narrowly lost to Spain and held European champions Portugal to a draw.

African teams have struggled so far in the tournament:

The first outing of the day will be the remaining Group F match between Sweden and South Korea. The two enter the tournament expected to battle it out for second place with Mexico, who shocked defending champions Germany on Sunday. As things stand, Group F appears wide open.

The Swedes proved their solid organisation in the play-off win against Italy, frustrating the Azzurri. In Emil Forsberg, they have a strong creative force, but back-to-back draws in their final friendlies are worrying.

South Korea lost two of their last three friendlies and badly need to find some momentum in their opener.