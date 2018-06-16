College World Series 2018: Saturday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The College World Series got underway Saturday with a pair of games at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

The first clash pit the North Carolina Tar Heels against the Oregon State Beavers, with the nightcap featuring a showdown between the Washington Huskies and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

As a reminder, the College World Series is a double-elimination tournament that features eight teams split into two separate brackets. The winners of the first-round games will automatically advance to the second round, while the losers will square off in elimination games.

The winners of the two brackets will compete for the CWS title in a best-of-three series beginning June 25.

Saturday Schedule and Results

North Carolina def. Oregon State, 8-6

Washington vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Bracket available at NCAA.com.

North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened their stay in Omaha with an 8-6 win over the Oregon State Beavers that saw their bats come alive in a big way against starter Luke Heimlich.

Although Heimlich entered the day with a 2.49 ERA over 104.2 innings, the Tar Heels were up to the task and burned him for six earned runs over 2.1 innings in what was his shortest outing of the season.

The Beavers responded in the bottom of the third inning and trimmed UNC's edge to two runs thanks to an RBI double from Trevor Larnach and two-RBI single courtesy of Adley Rutschman. However, a pair of RBI singles from the Tar Heels in the top of the seventh inning gave them a four-run cushion that proved just comfortable enough.

Oregon State got two runs back in the bottom of the seventh and had the bases loaded with two outs, but Cooper Criswell entered in relief and struck out Steven Kwan to limit the damage.

The Beavers brought the tying run to the plate once more in the bottom of the eighth, and again their attempts to knot the score at eight came up empty. This time, though, it was some stellar defense from second baseman Zack Gahagan that quelled the threat:

Now 0-1 in Omaha, Oregon State will be on the brink of elimination for the remainder of its time in Bracket No. 1.

The Tar Heels, meanwhile, punched their ticket to the second round.

What's Next?

Bracket No. 2 will begin play Sunday with two games. Arkansas will square off against Texas in the early matchup (2 p.m. ET), and Florida will face Texas Tech in the late tilt (7 p.m. ET).

Over in Bracket No. 1, North Carolina will play the winner of Washington vs. Mississippi State in the second round. Oregon State awaits the loser of Saturday's nightcap. Both games will be played Monday.