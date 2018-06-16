World Cup Results 2018: Saturday's Scores and Updated Group Standings

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

France and Denmark lead the way in Group C at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as both teams secured victories in their opening games on Saturday.

Les Bleus saw off Australia 2-1 while a single goal from Yussuf Poulsen was enough for Denmark to beat a spirited Peru side.

In Group D Lionel Messi missed a penalty as Argentina were held to a surprise draw by Iceland. Croatia top the group after beating Nigeria.

Here's a look at the results and latest standings:

France 2-1 Australia

Argentina 1-1 Iceland

Peru 0-1 Denmark

Croatia 2-0 Nigeria

Standings

(Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

Group C

1. France, 1, +1, 3

2. Denmark, 1, +1, 3

3. Australia, 1, -1, 0

4. Peru, 1, -1, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 1,+2, 3

2. Argentina, 1, 0, 1

3. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

For the complete standings, visit FIFA.com.

Paul Pogba was the match-winner for France in an eventful game which sparked into life in the second half.

France won a penalty, awarded via the video assistant referee (VAR), when Josh Risdon was sanctioned for a sliding challenge on Antoine Griezmann.

The spot-kick was coolly converted by Griezmann who made history in the process, per Squawka News:

France's lead was short-lived as Samuel Umtiti conceded a penalty four minutes later for a handball in the penalty area.

The Barcelona star poked fun at himself after the game on social media, as shown by Get French Football News:

Mile Jedinak equalised for Australia but they were undone late on as Pogba's shot deflected off Aziz Behich, hit the crossbar and bounced back down. Goal-line technology confirmed the ball had gone in.

France were not at their best but did just about enough to secure all three points and get off to the perfect start.

Group C's other game saw Peru slip to a narrow defeat to Denmark. An energetic Peru side created plenty of chances but struggled in front of goal and could not find a way past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Christian Cueva had the best chance for Peru after they were awarded a penalty courtesy of VAR. However, the 26-year-old blazed his effort over the bar and had to be consoled by his team-mates at the break, as shown by Squawka News:

It was to prove a costly miss as Denmark broke the deadlock on the hour mark. Christian Eriksen found Poulsen and he fired home to hand the Danes all three points.

Group D saw Messi miss the chance to give Argentina all three points in their opener. Sergio Aguero had fired Argentina ahead but Iceland hit back through Alfred Finnbogason.

Argentina were awarded a penalty in the second half for a push by Hordur Magnusson on Maximiliano Meza. Up stepped Messi but his effort was saved by goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson.

Opta showed Messi's less than impressive penalty record:

It's a great result for Iceland who are at the World Cup finals for the first time in their history. However, Argentina will be disappointed not to win the game and face another difficult test against Croatia next.

Croatia opened up with a 2-0 win over Nigeria thanks to an Oghenekaro Etebo own goal and a penalty from Luka Modric.

There was an element of fortune about the opener as Mario Mandzukic headed on a corner, and the ball appeared to be going out of play until it hit Etebo and trickled over the line.

Croatia doubled their lead from the penalty spot after William Troost-Ekong dragged down Mario Mandzukic. Modric sent goalkeeper Francis Uzoho the wrong way to seal the win.

Match of the Day noted how it was Croatia's first shot on target:

Croatia weren't at their best but did not need to be against a disappointing Nigeria team. The win puts them in pole position in the group and sets them up nicely for their game against Argentina.