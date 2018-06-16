Phil Mickelson Gets 2-Shot Penalty for Hitting Putt Before It Stopped at US Open

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Shinnecock Hills has not been kind to golfers this week at the 2018 U.S. Open, but Phil Mickelson suffered some self-inflicted damage Saturday.

After posting a four-over through the first 12 holes of the third round, Lefty ran into some trouble on the 13th. Not only did he struggle putting, but he also cost himself two strokes by chasing down a missed putt and taking another shot before the ball stopped moving.

The start of that sequence was for bogey on the par-four 13th. He wound up taking a nine on the hole, pushing him to nine over for the day and 15 over for the tournament.

To put it simply: It's been a rough 48th birthday for Mickelson.